Portable entertainment you can take on your travels for your lifetime

Here are our favourite compact, travel-friendly devices that will keep you company on the road. Their compact, intuitive features and convenience, are perfect for any trip.



1) Halo +: Halo + outperforms most portable projectors and is the brightest, most advanced, fully portable projector in the XGIMI stable. It gives you brilliant 1080p FHD and LED-powered hyper-focused 900 ANSI lumens and projects every image at its brightest and sharpest. This ultimate adventure companion also features superior engineering, a built-in 59W battery, and a minimalist design along with two hours of playtime to ensure that your next camping trip will be nothing short of extraordinary. The 3D feature provides profound depth perception and image fusion thanks to DLP cinema-grade tech used in most cinemas worldwide. With Halo+, you can easily set up a 200" display and enjoy the excitement of your 3D content anywhere, anytime. The MRP of the product is Rs. 1,25,000/-, but is sold at an exciting price of Rs. 99,999/-





Price: ₹ 99,999



2) HP Specter x360 14: This is one smart 2-in-1 PC that boasts enhanced thermal design, improved airflow and heat distribution while offering an automatically adjusted performance and an all-day battery life so that you can enjoy up to 17 hours of HD video streaming. You can also enjoy crystal clear, immersive audio courtesy of custom-tuned Bang & Olufsen speakers along with the ease of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 on a trip. There is also the joy of adaptive colour that automatically adjusts display colour and brightness to the ambient environment no matter where you are. Thunderbolt™ 4 additionally facilitates you to quickly connect to devices like digital cameras or up to two 4K displays.





Price: ₹174,999



3) Apple AirPods Pro: The biggest challenge when you are outdoors is the noise that can interfere with your audio but the Active Noise Cancellation inherent in this travelling companion blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music. Yet, there is a transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you. In case you are looking only for immersive sound, there is spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that places sound all around you. For comfort, there are three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit. Force Sensor lets you easily control your entertainment, answer or end calls, and more. With more than 24 hours of total listening time, this is truly an ideal travel companion.





Price: ₹24,900.00



4) DJI Mavic Mini: This drone compact yet powerful Mavic Mini is the perfect creative companion, capturing your memories in a way that effortlessly elevates the ordinary. With an easy-to-use DJI Fly app, this device offers a simplified flying experience and a perspective unlike any other. DJI Mini 2 weighs less than 249 g and fits in the palm of your hand. Its compact, intuitive features and convenience, are perfect for any trip and Mini 2 can even resist 29-38kph winds and take off at a max altitude of 4,000 meters, so your footage is stable even across a windy coastline or while soaring high above a forest.





Price: ₹62,999 (Combo)



5) Apple Watch Series 7: This advanced GPS + Cellular model lets you call, text and get directions without your phone. In these times of pandemic anxiety, it also measures your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app and checks your heart rhythm with the ECG app. Even when you are enjoying the sunlit outdoors, the exceptional retina display is always 2.5x brighter. Its S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5 and a 5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip, offer great convenience.





Price: ₹ 41,900.00