Portronics Introduces ‘BEEM 300’ Wi-Fi Multimedia LED Projector

LED Projector. Featuring up to 200-inches of pure 1080P image quality, 250 ANSI Lumens Ultra Light Beam and 10 watts of High-Fidelity audio bliss, the portable projector is a superb add-on to your living room, bedroom, playroom, or office. Leading player and provider of Innovative, Digital, and Portable gadgets, Portronics unveils its latest innovation 'BEEM 300' — a Portable Wi-Fi Multimedia. Featuring up to 200-inches of pure 1080P image quality, 250 ANSI Lumens Ultra Light Beam and 10 watts of High-Fidelity audio bliss, the portable projector is a superb add-on to your living room, bedroom, playroom, or office.

Now you can carry your Projector almost anywhere you go and enjoy a theatre-like experience with your friends and family with the new Portronics BEEM 300. Compatible with anything that can cast over Wi-Fi or holds an HDMI port, the BEEM 300 can connect to your smartphone, PC, laptop, tablet, or game console and can also play movies and music stored on the pen drive.

Enjoy perfect and sharper image reproduction every time with the four-point trapezoidal front projection for Corner (up to ±35°) and Vertical (up to ±45°) keystone adjustments that allows the Portronics BEEM 300 to be placed in almost any position without any obstruction to you and your fellow viewers. Thanks to the long life 30,000-hour 250 ANSI Lumens LED projection lamp, the images will be vibrant for almost any type of content you choose — be it gaming, movies, or a presentation at a conference room. The clear, bright, and sharp images, makes the BEEM 300 a superb substitute as well as a huge budget alternative to conventional bulky projectors. Additionally, the compact footprint complements to greater portability, allowing you to tag it along almost anywhere you need an instant display screen ranging from 50 to 200 inches at the click of a button.

Adding great sound to astounding picture quality are the in-built 10W High-Fidelity speakers. There's absolutely no need for an additional audio system anymore. You can now instantly turn your living room or bedroom into a movie cinema or a gaming arena within seconds. And if you want to create a complete theatre-like experience, hook up your multimedia receiver and instantly turn on surround sound audio on your home entertainment system. Have some interesting content on your smartphone or tablet, no worries — the instant screen mirroring feature comes to the rescue.

Portronics BEEM 300

Portronics BEEM 300 Portable Wi-Fi Multimedia LED Projector is available at an introductory price of INR 19,999 backed with a standard 1-year warranty. Users can buy this product from the company's official website Portronics.com, Amazon.com and other leading online and offline stores.



