Potential iPhone 14 demand continues to grow in China: Report

Beijing: Potential demand for the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series is continuing to grow in China, says a new report.

In a tweet, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that his continued conversations with distributors, retailers, and scalpers in China has led him to believe that "potential demand for the iPhone 14 series is continuing to increase," reports AppleInsider.

According to Kuo, this is likely because Apple "almost dominates" the high-end smartphone market in China after Huawei exited the 5G market in the wake of a US ban that left the company unable to source many of its core components and technologies.

The gap left by Huawei means that there are a greater number of potential iPhone users in the market than there were before, Kuo said.

Kuo's latest prediction builds on a previous forecast he shared in late June.

In a tweet on June 30, the analyst said that potential demand for the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro could be stronger than the iPhone 13.

That's particularly significant because the iPhone 13 is said to be selling better than past lineups, the report said.