Products to Arrive in the next Apple Event

Apple is set to host multiple events where it will launch several new devices with the first event scheduled for September. The company is expected to launch new iPhones, Apple Watches, updated AirPods, refurbished iPad minis and redesigned MacBook Pros, according to a report by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Apple is expected to host an event in September where it is expected to launch the iPhone 13.



While Apple's September event is said to focus on the launch of new iPhones, Apple Watches and ‌AirPods‌, the new iPads and possible updates to some of the company's services could be booked for a second event. The company's last event of the season is expected to focus on the launch of Apple's MacBook Pros. To recall, the iPhone 12 lineup was not announced until October last year due to the global health crisis and production limitations. The September 2020 event featured new Apple watches, iPads, and services.

This year, it is speculated that the company will revert to its custom of announcing the release of its annual iPhone update in September, according to reports. The iPhone 13 is said to come with an updated camera, better displays, and a smaller notch according to Gurman. Also, the iPhone 13 may come with the A15 and ProMotion chipset with a 120Hz refresh rate for the Pro models.

Apple is also expected to launch several other devices at the event, including AirPods, iPad mini, and Apple Watch. The company is expected to launch the AirPods with an updated design, an updated iPad mini with a larger screen and improved performance, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7 with better displays and performance.

Apple's next-generation 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M1X chip "should still go on sale by the time the current MacBook Pro turns two." according to Gurman.