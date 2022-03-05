PUBG New State Mashup tournament series announced; Find details

PUBG New State, aka New State Mobile, has announced a new series of tournaments for players. PUBG New State Mashup is a competitive online tournament aimed at highly-skilled amateur gamers looking to build a team to claim the ultimate bragging rights in North America. Reporting the same, New State Mobile said in a statement, "Following last month's successful NEW STATE MOBILE Open Challenge, we're proud to announce NEW STATE MOBILE MASHUP – the next competitive online tournament series for NEW STATE MOBILE aimed toward highly-skilled amateur players who are looking to put a squad together to claim the ultimate bragging rights in North America!"

Explaining about the tournament, the game further said, "We're excited to continue building off the previous Open Challenge by implementing multiple opportunities for players to participate in the four-week MASHUP series: Influencer-Hosted Tournaments and Open Qualifiers."

It can be learned that each format will have eligible squads that will compete in New State Mobile's new BR: Extreme Mode on the game's Troi map for a chance to win their share of the $250,000 prize pool and qualify for the Grand Finals. The Grand Final will take place from April 1 to 3.

New State Mobile players in North America can check out all the details about the tournament below. While you can click here to register your team and see if your squad has what it takes to win a chicken dinner.

Tournaments organized by influencers

Top-tier influencers and content creators, including ChocoTaco, Wynnsanity, and NoahfromYoutube, will host a weekly qualifier tournament as part of the New State Mobile Mashup tournament series. The top performers from each of those influencer-hosted events will qualify for the Grand Finals in April. Each of the three planned Influencer Hosted Tournaments will feature a $5,000 USD prize pool. The best team of each Tournament organized by Influencers will qualify for the Grand Final.

Dates of tournaments organized by influencers:

Wynnsanity - March 10

Chocolate - March 17

NoahFromYoutube - March 24

Open qualifiers

There will be three sets of Open Qualifiers throughout the New State Mobile Mashup tournament series, each taking place over three days and featuring a $10,000 USD prize pool. Up to 128 teams can register to participate in each Open Qualifier. The top three teams from each Open Qualifier will advance directly to the Grand Final.

Dates for open qualifiers:

March 11 – 13

March 18 – 20

March 25 – 27

Grand finale

Featuring 16 teams that qualified through the Influencer Organized Tournaments and Open Qualifiers, the Grand Final will feature a $200,000 USD prize pool plus a $5,000 bonus for the Overall Tournament MVP. The three teams that qualified through the Influencer Hosted Tournaments and the nine teams that qualified through the Open Qualifiers will be joined by four wildcard teams; details on those wildcard teams will be announced in the future.

Grand Final Dates:

April 13th

Prize Fund Breakdown

The total prize fund will consist of $250,000 and is broken down as follows:

1. 3x Influencer Hosted Tournaments, each with a $5,000 prize pool ($15,000 total).

2. 3 open qualifiers, each with a $10,000 prize pool ($30,000 total).

3. Grand Final with a prize pool of $200,000.

4. $5,000 bonus for the overall MVP of the tournament.

It should be noted that only players from the North American region are eligible to participate.