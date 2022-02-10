PUBG New State Mobile Update: Check Weapons and New Mode

Krafton Inc. announced today that the February update for PUBG New State Mobile is now available on Android and iPhone. With this update comes the new Round Deathmatch mode, a 4v4 round-based experience where teams compete to be the last one standing. In addition, this update also adds Survivor Pass Vol. 4, new MP5K and crossbow weapons, weapon customization options, updates to the game's clan system, and more. Players who were eagerly awaiting the update can check out a full rundown of the major features added to the game with the February update below.



1. Round Deathmatch: RDM is a 4v4 round-based mode. Unlike traditional deathmatch modes, players will not respawn after being eliminated. Instead, the team with the last player standing in each round wins that round. The teams will compete in a best-of-seven series to see who ultimately wins the match.

In RDM, each team will start each round on opposite sides of the Arena, a new map dedicated to RDM, with a set of basic weapons. Similar to typical Battle Royale matches, a Blue Zone will form at the start of a round and gradually move towards the center of the map as the round progresses.

2. Survivor Pass Vol. 4: With this update, players can now progress through the new Survivor Pass to earn various in-game rewards. With this Survivor Pass, players can complete a series of faction-themed missions, centering around Doug Bikerway of the Mayhem biker gang, one of the gunrunning factions in New State Mobile. Players who complete story missions can earn the Doug Bikerway skin.

3. New Weapons: MP5K and Crossbow: The MP5K is a 9mm submachine gun equipped with various attachments to help control recoil. The Long Range Silent Bowgun is also available as a field drop on the Troi and Erangel 2052 maps.

4. New Weapon Customizations: With this update, the M249 weapon can now be customized with a new shield attachment that attaches to the side of its handguard and prevents enemy fire from destroying the weapon. However, this customization results in a slightly slower ADS time.

5. Clan System Adjustments: Recommended Clans will now focus on the nationality of Clan Masters to help players match up with Clans of common nationalities. Players can now search for Clans based on that parameter to find the best suits them. A Clan Master can now also configure their Clan Emblem using a variety of symbols, backgrounds, and colours, with more options to be added later. These clan emblems will be displayed on the "recommended clan page" and the profile pages of clan members.

Apart from those mentioned above, other updates added in the game include Team Deathmatch Rework, Co-op Revive/Recruit, Reticle Customization, New Survivor Pass Badge, among others. New State Mobile players can check out the entire February update by clicking the link: https://newstate.pubg.com/en/news/336.



