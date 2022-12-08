Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme 10 Pro launches today: Price, Specifications

Realme made the Realme 10 series official in India. Under the Realme 10, the smartphone maker will launch two phones, including the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro Plus. The smartphone was previously unveiled in China. The Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a curved screen, a first in the mid-range segment. Other than that, the phones are also equipped with a 108-megapixel camera sensor.



The phones have also been equipped with powerful processors to power the show. The Redmi 10 Pro, for example, comes with a Qualcomm chipset, while the Redmi 10 features a MediaTek chipset. Smartphones was unveiled at 12:30 p.m. on Flipkart.



So, let's look at the key specifications and the price of the device.



Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus: Price in India



Realme 10 Pro has been launched in two variants including 8GB and 12GB. The 8 GB variant was priced at Rs 18,200, the higher variant storage model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage costs Rs 21,635. The Realme 10 Pro Plus, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 19,300 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM and 256GB option costs Rs 22,700, and the 12GB and 256GB option is priced at Rs 27,300.

Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus: Specifications



The Realme 10 Pro+ comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. The steal here is the curved screen, which is a first to grace the Realme series. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sample rate.



The Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC coupled with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The smartphone features a quad-camera system that includes a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. Other key features include Realme UI 4 based on Android 13, 33W fast charging, 5G, and a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

The Realme 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch LCD display with Full-HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone features a quad camera setup on the back that includes a 108-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor only. There's also a single 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. Other key features include Realme UI 4 based on Android 13, 33W fast charging, 5G, and 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Realme 10 Pro does not have a microSD card slot.