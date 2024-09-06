Realme 13 Series Sale in India: Prices, Launch Offers and Specifications

The much-anticipated Realme 13 series is set to hit the Indian market today, bringing two feature-packed models to consumers. These models, the Realme 13 and Realme 13+ 5G, come with eye-catching designs, strong performance, and attractive prices, all offering a premium experience at a budget-friendly cost. With cashback offers for early buyers, the Realme 13 series presents a compelling option for those looking to upgrade their smartphones.



Realme 13 Series: Pricing and Launch Offers

The Realme 13 series will be available for purchase starting September 6th, with both models offering different storage variants and corresponding prices. Early buyers will also benefit from special cashback offers on each model.

Realme 13+ 5G

The Realme 13+ 5G is offered in three storage options and colours: Victory Gold, Speed Green, and Dark Purple. The base model, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs 22,999. However, with a cashback offer of Rs 1,500, buyers can purchase it for Rs 21,499.

The second variant, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at Rs 24,999, but after the cashback, it will be available for Rs 23,499.

The top-tier variant, offering 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, is originally priced at Rs 26,999. With the Rs 1,500 cashback offer, buyers can grab it for Rs 25,499.

Realme 13 5G

For the Realme 13 5G, the base variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs 17,999. With a cashback benefit of Rs 1,000, the final price is Rs 16,999.

The second variant, featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is originally priced at Rs 19,999, but with the Rs 1,000 cashback, it will be available at Rs 18,999.

Both models will be available through official channels like realme.com, Flipkart, and other major online and offline retailers. With these offers, the Realme 13 series is poised to attract budget-conscious buyers who don't want to compromise on performance or features.

Realme 13 Series: Key Specifications

The Realme 13 series comes packed with impressive specifications, making it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.

Realme 13+ 5G: Specifications

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, the Realme 13+ 5G is designed to efficiently handle everyday tasks while offering enough power for gaming and multitasking. Users can expect smooth performance with up to 26GB of RAM (including dynamic RAM), even with multiple apps running simultaneously.

The GT Mode boosts performance for gaming enthusiasts, allowing games to run at an impressive 90 frames per second. In addition, the phone supports 80W Ultra Charge technology, ensuring that a quick five-minute charge can provide up to an hour of gaming time. It has a robust cooling system to keep the device cool during intensive use, preventing any performance throttling due to overheating.

The Realme 13+ 5G also features a 50MP primary camera that delivers sharp and vibrant photos. Whether taking pictures during the day or in low-light conditions, the camera ensures clear and high-quality images. The phone's sleek, slim design looks premium and feels comfortable to hold, making it ideal for extended use. Furthermore, it boasts a special gaming certification, ensuring a lag-free gaming experience for users who demand top-notch performance.

Realme 13 5G: Specifications

While slightly more affordable, the Realme 13 5G still offers a great mix of features. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, ensuring smooth performance, whether multitasking or gaming. Similar to the 13+ 5G, it includes GT Mode, allowing games to run at 60 frames per second.

The phone also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display, offering an excellent visual experience, whether gaming or streaming videos. It supports 45W fast charging, ensuring that your device can quickly regain power. Additionally, it includes a cooling system to maintain peak performance during heavy use.

The 50MP primary camera on the Realme 13 5G is equipped with image stabilization, ensuring that your photos remain sharp and clear even when capturing fast-moving subjects. This feature is perfect for photography enthusiasts who want high-quality shots without additional equipment.

The Realme 13 series is a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone category, offering premium features like powerful processors, large RAM, fast charging, and high-quality cameras—all at an affordable price. With cashback offers sweetening the deal, the Realme 13 and Realme 13+ 5G are poised to attract users looking for a solid smartphone experience without breaking the bank. Whether you're into gaming or photography or simply need a reliable device for daily use, the Realme 13 series offers something for everyone.