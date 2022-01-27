Realme 9 Pro Series Launch in India With 5G Support is Confirmed – Find Details

Realme has officially confirmed the Realme 9 Pro series development in India. The series includes two smartphones: Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+, with the latter being equipped with MediaTek's latest Dimensity 920 chipset. The successor to the Realme 8 Pro phones will also support 5G connectivity. Other specifications and the specific India release date remain unclear at this time. This month, Realme introduced the Realme 9 series through the Realme 9i smartphone. It brings the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and costs Rs 13,999 for the base model.

Meanwhile, the tipster OnLeaks with the publication SmartPrix recently leaked the renders of Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+. Starting with the Realme 9 Pro+, the phone will come with triple rear cameras and three color schemes: Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue, and Midnight Black. The Pro model will also bring a triple rear and at least three color options.

When it comes to specifications, the Realme 9 Pro 5G will feature a 6.59-inch display with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The same process powers Mto G71 and iQoo U5 (China only). Its triple rear camera setup may include a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. Up front, we're likely to see a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside the hole-punch cutout. Finally, it is recommended to include a 5000 mAh battery.



On the other hand, the Realme 9 Pro+ will feature a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Other features include up to 256GB of internal storage, a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS support, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is said to carry a relatively smaller 4,500mAh battery unit, which is likely to reduce the overall weight. You can get faster charging technical support.



