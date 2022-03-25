Realme C31 launch on March 31 in India: Find Price, Specifications

Realme C31 recently got launched in Indonesia as the latest addition to the company's portfolio of affordable C-series smartphones. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T612 processor, combined with up to 4GB of RAM. The Realme C31 flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD screen and features a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme C31 has a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 11. Realme announced on Friday that the smartphone would debut in India on March 31.



Realme C31: Specifications

The Dual SIM (Nano) Realme C31 runs on Realme UI R Edition based on Android 11. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display (900 x 1600 pixels) with a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The Realme C31 smartphone is powered by a 12nm Unisoc T612 processor and up to 4GB of RAM.

The Realme C31 sports a triple rear camera setup on the optical front, comprising a 13-megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, an unspecified macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. 2.8 aperture lens. The smartphone is also equipped with a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

The Realme C31 offers up to 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable (up to 1TB) via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the phone contain 4G LTE Wi-Fi. Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Realme C31 packs a 5,000mAh battery, according to the company.

Realme C31: Price and Availability

The price of Realme C31 starts at IDR 1,599,000 (approximately Rs. 8,500) for the 3GB + 32GB storage model, while the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at IDR 1,799,000 (approximately Rs. Rs 9,600). The phone comes in dark green and light silver colour options. Realme C31 is available for purchase through the company's online store in Indonesia.

As confirmed by the company through a press release, Realme C31 will make its debut in India on March 31.