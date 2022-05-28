Realme Pad X Tablet may launch soon in India; find specifications

The Realme Pad X tablet could be launched soon in India. Launched in China a few days ago, Realme Pad X is the most potent version of the Realme Pad tablet launched last year. The tablet was launched in China at an approximate price of Rs. 15,000, which is still in the affordable range. Realme India VP Madhav Sheth has now hinted at bringing this tablet to India, although he did not provide any concrete date for this nor the expected price.

Realme Pad X could be another addition to the expanding tablet market in India, especially after most smartphone makers are coming out with affordable tablets for less than Rs. 25,000. The most recent was the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet, which is the most powerful tablet we have seen in this category. Motorola had also jumped on the scene with the Motorola Tab G70 LTE a few months ago.

Realme Pad X to launch soon in India

Unlike the Xiaomi Pad 5, the Realme Pad X uses a much newer but less powerful chipset. Instead, Realme uses the 5G-capable Snapdragon 695 chip that we've seen lately in a couple of affordable entry-level smartphones. This is accompanied by an 11-inch 2K IPS LCD display rated at 450 nits maximum brightness. The tablet also comes with Realme UI 3.0 for Pad, although it is not specified if it is based on Android 11 or Android 12.

The Pad X also gets 6GB of RAM, which can be expanded by an additional 5GB. Users also get 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. For connectivity, you get support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB-C port for wired connections. The tablet also comes with support for the Realme Magnetic Stylus and Smart Keyboard, which need to be purchased separately. There are quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos on the audio side.

The tablet also has a 13MP camera at the rear and an 8MP camera at the front. It's all backed up by an 8,340mAh battery supporting 33W fast wired charging. What remains to be seen is what kind of price this tablet has in India. Since the Realme Pad is already selling at around Rs. 20,000, Realme could launch the Pad X to undermine the Xiaomi Pad 5.