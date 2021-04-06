Realme sets new smartphone quality standard for young users

New Delhi: Realme on Tuesday unveiled a new smartphone quality standard for young users in the presence of renowned German certification agency TUV Rheinland, whose certifications are offered to handsets ranging from flagship to affordable ones.

The company is the first smartphone brand in the world to get TUV Rheinland High Reliability certification. realme C21 and realme C25 are the first smartphones to obtain this certification.

"We are also pleased to announce that we have partnered with the world-renowned authority in quality TUV Rheinland and have worked together with them to set new, upgraded quality standards for smartphones," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe said in a statement.

The company said it will use the certification to do quality control and tests across all of the realme smartphones.

The TUV Rheinland smartphone High Reliability Certification process encompasses 23 major tests, including 10 daily use test scenarios, such as drop, wear, and tear; seven extreme environment test scenarios, including super extreme temperature, extreme humidity, voltage fluctuation, button life, static electricity, air pressure; and six component reliability test scenarios.