Realme Valentine's Day Sale: Exciting Deals on Narzo Series

Realme has recently announced its Valentine's Day sale for 2024, presenting a range of enticing deals and discounts on its popular Narzo series. The sale from February 6 to February 12 will be available on Amazon.in and realme.com, allowing customers to grab budget-friendly smartphones with attractive features and savings. Let's delve into the upcoming deals on the Realme Narzo series:

Deals on Realme Narzo series

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G:

- 12GB+1TB variant: Initially priced at INR 29,999, now available at INR 27,999 with an additional bank offer of INR 2,000.

- 12GB+256GB variant: Original price INR 26,999, sale price INR 27,999 after applying a coupon discount of INR 4,000.

- 8GB+128GB variant: Reduced from INR 23,999 to INR 21,999 after a bank offer of INR 2,000.

Realme Narzo 60:

- 8GB+128GB variant: The sale price is INR 14,999, down from INR 17,999, with a price offer of INR 2,000 and an additional bank offer of INR 1,000.

- 8GB+256GB variant: Priced at INR 16,999 after discounts of INR 2,000 and a bank offer of INR 1,000.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G:

- 6GB+128GB variant: The sale price is INR 11,999 (originally INR 14,499).

- 4GB+128GB variant: Available at INR 10,999 (originally INR 12,999).

- Both variants benefit from price offers and bank offers.

Realme Narzo N55 and N53:

- Narzo N55 6GB+128GB variant: Originally priced at INR 12,999, now available at a sale price of INR 8,999 after a remarkable price offer of INR 4,000.

- Narzo N53 models (4GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB variants): Available at sale prices of INR 7,499 and INR 9,499, respectively, with enticing price offers and coupons.

Realme Narzo Series Specifications:

- Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G: 12GB + 1TB RAM, 120Hz curved display, 5000mAh battery, 67W SUPERVOOC charging, and 100-megapixel OIS ProLight camera. Available in Mars Orange and Cosmic Black.

- Realme Narzo 60 5G: Vegan Leather and Martian Horizon design, 90Hz Super AMOLED Display, 64-megapixel Street Photography Camera, Dimensity 6020 5G Chipset. Available in Mars Orange and Cosmic Black.

- Realme Narzo 60x 5G: 50-megapixel AI camera, 33W SUPER VOOC Charging, 5000mAh battery.

- Realme Narzo N55: 33W SUPERVOOC charging, 64-megapixel AI camera.

- Realme Narzo N53: Ultra-slim 7.49mm body, 33W SUPER VOOC charging, 50-megapixel AI camera, powered by Unisoc T612 Chipset. Available in Feather Gold & Feather Black.

Realme enthusiasts can anticipate significant savings and attractive features across the Narzo series as the Valentine's Day sale approaches. Grab your preferred model and make the most of these exclusive offers during the sale period.



