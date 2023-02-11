Realme's new co-branded phone is a Coca-Cola-ified 10 Pro

Realme knows how to lean heavily on a co-branded special edition phone, and it seems that's what we get in its latest collaboration: the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition. Launching in India today, it's exactly what it sounds like: a mid-range phone sporting eye-catching Coca-Cola branding. knows how to lean heavily on a co-branded special edition phone, and it seems that's what we get in its latest collaboration: theCoca-Cola Edition. Launching in India today, it's exactly what it sounds like: a mid-range phone sporting eye-catching Coca-Cola branding.

Realme theme extends from the packaging to the UI. There's a camera mode where the shutter makes the sound of a coke popping. The phone features a prominent Coca-Cola logo and a few of design touches, like red rings around the camera lenses. The customized interface brings a specially designed lock screen, loading animation, and corresponding app icons.

It is an ordinary phone. It offers similar specs as a non-Coke Realme phone (can we call that version... Realme 10 Pro Coke Zero?). There's a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 108-megapixel main camera, and a 6.7-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme's promotional materials give their best to emphasize how fun and youthful the phone is, with plenty of photos of young people having a good time with their Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola-branded phones. That's nice, but we want to know if this special edition will end up on dustier collectors' shelves than in the hands of the young. It will depend on where you live; you might have a hard time finding it – the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition will only be offered in limited markets. It will be on sale in India from February 14 for ₹20,999 (about $254).