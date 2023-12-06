Live
Redmi 13C 5G Debuts in India; Features, Price and Specifications
The Redmi 13C 5G has made its entry into the Indian market, boasting a price tag below Rs 10,000. As a 5G-enabled device, it features a sleek and premium design. Let's delve into the pricing details and specifications of this newly launched budget smartphone from Redmi.
Redmi 13C Launch Details:
The Redmi 13C, priced under Rs 10,000, is positioned as a budget-friendly 5G smartphone in India. Highlighting its key features, the device sports a 90Hz display, a robust 5,000mAh battery, a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary lens, and more. In the competitive 5G smartphone market, it will face competition from models like Lava Blaze Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M14. Let's take a closer look at the pricing and specifications of the Redmi 13C.
Redmi 13C: Pricing in India
- The Redmi 13C 5G is available in India with an introductory price starting at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.
- The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,499.
- For higher memory capacity, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is offered at Rs 13,499.
- The device comes in three attractive colours: Startrail Silver, Startrail Green, and Starlight Black.
Redmi 13C: Specifications and Features
- Display: The smartphone boasts a 6.74-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 600nits peak brightness. The panel operates at HD+ resolution, featuring a teardrop notch and Gorilla Glass 3 coating. It is also dust and splash-resistant.
- Processor: Powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, the same chipset found in Realme 11x and Realme 11 5G, the Redmi 13C provides the option to extend RAM up to 16GB using the phone's internal storage.
- Camera: The device offers a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera.
- Battery: With a substantial 5,000mAh battery, the phone supports 18W fast charging, although Redmi ships it with a 10W charger.
The Redmi 13C aims to deliver a compelling 5G experience in the budget segment, combining impressive specifications with an attractive price point; the smartphone will go on sale on December 16, 2023, on mi.com, amazon.in and Xiaomi retail stores.