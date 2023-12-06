Redmi 13C 5G Debuts in India; Features, Price and Specifications

The Redmi 13C 5G has made its entry into the Indian market, boasting a price tag below Rs 10,000. As a 5G-enabled device, it features a sleek and premium design. Let's delve into the pricing details and specifications of this newly launched budget smartphone from Redmi.

Redmi 13C Launch Details:

The Redmi 13C, priced under Rs 10,000, is positioned as a budget-friendly 5G smartphone in India. Highlighting its key features, the device sports a 90Hz display, a robust 5,000mAh battery, a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary lens, and more. In the competitive 5G smartphone market, it will face competition from models like Lava Blaze Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M14. Let's take a closer look at the pricing and specifications of the Redmi 13C.