Redmi Note 11T 5G to Launch on November 30 in India; Expected Specifications

The Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India is expected to take place on November 30. The new Redmi Note phone is expected to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 that was launched in China last month. Along with its release date, some Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications have also been reported online before its official announcement. The smartphone is expected to be available in three configurations and has up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Expected India Release Date

91Mobiles, in collaboration with insider Ishan Agarwal, reported the India launch date of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The smartphone may be available in India as the successor to the Redmi Note 10T 5G which was launched in July. Although pricing details on the Redmi Note 11T 5G has yet to be revealed, the phone is said to be designed to cater to the lower end of the mid-range spectrum in the Indian market.

The insider has also claimed that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available in the 6GB RAM + 64GB base storage variant, along with its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options. Also, the phone is speculated to have three distinct colour options, namely Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Expected Specifications

Along with the release date and settings, the tip claimed to have some specification details of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The smartphone is said to have a 6.6-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) full-HD + display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz refresh rate. It's also designed to work with an eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 11T 5G would come with a dual rear camera setup that is tilted to have a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The phone is also rumoured to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is said to have up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It can include a 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.

All the reported specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G are aligning with those of the Redmi Note 11 that debuted in China last month, along with the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro +. This corroborates a previous report that also suggested rebranding the regular Redmi Note 11 for the Indian market. The phone was also rebranded as Poco M4 Pro 5G last week.



