Redmi Pad Pro 5G and SE 4G Launch Today: How to Watch Live, Features and More

Xiaomi is set to expand its product lineup in India with the launch of new tablets and a special edition smartphone on July 29. The event will feature the introduction of the Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G, and a limited edition Xiaomi 14 Civi smartphone with a unique Panda-themed design. The launch event will be live-streamed on Xiaomi India's official YouTube channel, starting at 12 PM.

How to Watch the Launch Livestream

Xiaomi fans can catch the unveiling of the Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G, and Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda edition live on the company's YouTube channel. The livestream is scheduled to begin at 12 PM, and viewers can expect to learn more about the pricing and availability of these new devices during the event.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G: Features and Specifications

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is a standout in Xiaomi's tablet lineup, featuring the latest Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and running on HyperOS. This is Xiaomi's first tablet to offer 5G connectivity, ensuring users stay connected wherever they go. The device is equipped with a large display and an IP53 rating, making it both durable and versatile. It also boasts a massive 10,000mAh battery, promising extended usage time without frequent recharging. The expected pricing for the Redmi Pad Pro 5G is around CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,970) for the 128GB variant and CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs 27,560) for the 256GB variant. However, the final prices will be revealed during the launch event.

Redmi Pad SE 4G: Key Highlights

The Redmi Pad SE 4G offers a more affordable alternative with impressive features. It includes dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a 6,650mAh battery. This tablet also supports 4G+4G calling with a dual SIM slot, making it ideal for users who need reliable connectivity on the go. The Redmi Pad SE 4G will be available in three colours: Forest Green, Urban Grey, and Ocean Blue, providing a variety of options for consumers.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda Edition: What's Special

Xiaomi is also launching a limited edition Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda edition, following the original Civi 14's introduction in India in June. The Panda edition will feature a distinctive Black Mirror finish combined with luxurious vegan leather, offering a unique aesthetic appeal. Under the hood, it retains the same specifications as the original, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone also boasts a Leica Summilux lens, promising high-quality photography.

Overall, Xiaomi's upcoming product launch is highly anticipated, offering a range of new devices to cater to different user needs. The Redmi Pad Pro 5G and SE 4G expand Xiaomi's tablet offerings with advanced features and connectivity options, while the Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda edition adds a touch of exclusivity with its unique design. The livestream event will provide full details on pricing and availability, making it a must-watch for tech enthusiasts and Xiaomi fans alike.