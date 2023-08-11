Reliance Jio Launches Independence Day Recharge Plan; Find Details



Reliance Jio has launched a new Independence Day offer for prepaid users. The telecom company has launched an annual recharge plan of Rs 2999, which offers several additional benefits. In addition to calls and data, Jio's offer includes various benefits: discounts on popular grocery delivery, travel, online shopping, and more. Here is everything you need to know.

Jio Rs 2999 Annual Recharge Plan Offer

Before we dive into the extra perks, let's start by understanding the standard Rs 2999 annual plan deals. Users get 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice call benefits and 100 SMS per day for 365 days. It gets a total data of 912.5 GB for the users. The package is also eligible to offer users 5G data.

This Jio Independence Day 2023 deal also brings additional benefits for prepaid Jio users. These include a Rs 100 discount on Swiggy orders worth Rs 249 or more and potential savings of up to Rs 1,500 on flights booked through Yatra.

Additionally, users can enjoy a 15 per cent discount (up to Rs 4,000) on domestic hotel bookings through Yatra. There is also a Rs 200 discount on orders worth Rs 999 or more for selected products at Ajio. A 20 per cent discount can also be claimed on orders over Rs 999, along with additional NMS Supercash at Netmeds. In addition, the offer also provides a flat 10 per cent discount on specific audio products and home appliances purchased from Reliance Digital.

How To Claim Jio Independence Day Offer on Rs 2999 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Step 1: Prepaid Jio users must open the MyJio app on their smartphones. (Many people already have it on their phone.)

Step 2: Now, just hit on the Reload tab, which is at the bottom. Tap on the plan offer of Rs 2999.

Step 3: You will be asked to enter the Jio number you want to recharge with.

Step 4: Complete the payment using any UPI method, net banking, and bank cards.

Step 5: Once the payment is made, the annual plan will be activated in the number.

The latest offer is already available for prepaid users so that people can claim it. But, it is currently unknown when this offer will expire. The offer is also visible on the official Jio website, and people can recharge it.