Republic Day 2021: Learn to Create, Install and Share WhatsApp Stickers

The 72nd Republic Day is a few hours away, and you might be planning to share and create custom based WhatsApp Stickers to greet your huge WhatsApp family. WhatsApp is known for its Stickers for every mood and occasion. And these Stickers are more interactive than normal emojis. Users can choose to send Stickers that WhatsApp already offers or download third-party Stickers from the Google Play Store.

Please follow this step-by-step guide to create and install Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers.

Steps to create and share the Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers:

 In your smartphone install Sticker maker app for WhatsApp and Background Eraser app

 To create a custom WhatsApp Sticker, choose an image from Gallery or click a picture

 Head to the Background Eraser app and save the picture in PNG format

 Go to Sticker maker app and tap on '+' to add the stickers you have created

 Share these with your WhatsApp contacts

Steps to install and share the Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers:

 Open WhatsApp chat and click on the emoji button

 For WhatsApp Stickers choose the third icon

 To add more stickers click on '+'

 Scroll to the bottom and tap 'Get More Stickers'

 You will be directed to the Google Play Store

 Download WhatsApp Sticker app for Republic Day Stickers

 To add the stickers open the app and tap on '+'

 These stickers will get added to WhatsApp