Revolutionizing CAE: Detroit Engineered Products' Vision for Innovation

Founded with a vision to democratize CAE solutions, DEP's mission is clear: drive sustainable innovation and expedite the product development process while making it accessible to all. Mr Radhakrishnan elucidated DEP's three-fold strategy, emphasizing their commitment to democratize CAE and engineering through their software platform, ensuring advanced technologies are readily available to everyone. He highlighted their focus on generating solutions that foster invention and fuel innovation, along with prioritizing building a dedicated team committed to delivering value to customers and the community.

In the dynamic landscape of product development, where innovation is the key to staying ahead, Detroit Engineered Products (DEP) stands out as a pioneering force, shaping the future of Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE). In an exclusive interview with Mr Radhakrishnan , President and Founder of DEP , The Hans India delved into the company's mission, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into their CAE solutions, security measures, success stories, and their vision for the future of CAE.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into DEP's CAE solutions represents a significant leap forward in streamlining and enhancing the early stages of product design and development. Mr Radhakrishnan explained how DEP MeshWorks leverages AI to automate repetitive tasks within CAE Standard Operating Procedures, such as pre-processing, model assembly, and post-processing. By doing so, DEP's integrated AI technologies deliver significant time savings for users across diverse industries, ranging from automotive to aerospace. DEP MeshWorks, with its advanced features and pattern recognition capabilities, stands as a testament to DEP's commitment to innovation and efficiency.

Addressing Security Concerns: Protecting Intellectual Property

As CAE involves handling sensitive design data, ensuring security and protecting users' intellectual property are paramount concerns for DEP. Mr Radhakrishnan shed light on the robust measures in place to address these concerns, including encryption of sensitive data during transit and storage, strict access controls, and regular security audits. He emphasized DEP's adherence to relevant data protection regulations and their comprehensive data breach response plan, underscoring their unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy for their users.

Success Stories: Tangible Impact in the Automotive Industry

DEP's CAE solutions have yielded tangible success stories, particularly in the automotive industry. Mr Radhakrishnan shared an example of a project aimed at reducing the mass of an existing SUV product line. Collaborating with a client seeking substantial weight reduction without compromising performance, DEP utilized MeshWorks' Multidisciplinary Optimization (MDO) approach to achieve a weight saving of about 10 kg for the SUV platform, showcasing the versatility and effectiveness of DEP's CAE-driven process. Such success stories underscore DEP's ability to deliver innovative solutions that address real-world challenges and drive tangible results for their clients.

Enhancing Simulation and Prototyping: MeshWorks' Role in Efficiency

In the realm of simulation and prototyping, DEP's CAE software, MeshWorks, plays a pivotal role in enhancing efficiency and reducing time-to-market. He elucidated how MeshWorks enables clients to analyze designs before reaching the production stage, thereby minimizing the need for extensive physical testing and reducing overall product-to-market costs. Through simulation technology, companies can streamline the design process, detect issues early, iterate design improvements rapidly, and enhance collaboration, ultimately accelerating product development and market entry.

Vision for the Future: Shaping the Evolution of CAE

Looking ahead, Mr Radhakrishnan shared his vision for the future of CAE, characterized by continued evolution and the harnessing of advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques. He envisioned a shift towards a more virtual product development process, emphasizing simulation-driven engineering and model-based systems engineering. DEP is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping this transformative future, aligning with the industry's imperative for accelerated time-to-market and superior product iterations. He expressed DEP's commitment to contributing significantly to this evolution, driven by their relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in CAE solutions.

