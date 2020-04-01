Roku OS 9.3 Update Comes With Improved Voice Search

Roku has announced about its latest update and also stated that this update has improved voice search.

Roku OS 9.3 has amazing features… Have a look!

• Reduced device boot times

• Fast Launch times for selected channels

• Supports natural phrases

• Usage of popular movie quotes

• Media playback controls using voices

• Easy navigation and controls

Now the users have access to Roku players and Roku TV models which will be compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices. The OS has been redesigned for easy navigation and control.

Roku 9.3 update will also roll out to selected Roku players in April and to all the streaming players in the upcoming weeks. The update will be received to all the users incouple of months.