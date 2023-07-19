Sahara Refund Portal: Eligibility, Claim Process and How to Apply

The Central Government officially launched the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal on Tuesday, 18th July 2023. The repayment portal aims to help more than Rs 10 crore depositors from the Sahara Group cooperative societies to claim their money. Union Minister Amit Shah formally launched this refund portal on Tuesday. One must know all the latest details about the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal and see who is eligible to enjoy the benefits of this scheme. We have all the latest essential details for you.



The Ministry of Cooperation has indicated in a previous communiqué that "The Sahara Refund Portal has been developed for the submission of legitimate claims by genuine depositors of the Sahara Group's cooperative societies, namely Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd." Interested people should know this.

Sahara Refund Portal: Eligibility and Claim Process

According to the latest official details, the Sahara Refund Portal will help to return the money to the depositors of the four cooperative societies within nine months. The cooperative societies are the following:

- Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd

- Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd

- Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd

- Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society

Depositors will receive notification of the status of their claim via text message or through the official portal within fifteen days of verification. The entire claim process is likely to take around 45 days.

Applicants should note that they must submit all claims related to the four companies in one application form. They do not have to pay any fees when submitting the online form.

Around Rs 5000 crore will be disbursed in the first phase through the online portal. However, it is important to note that each depositor will get only Rs 10,000 in the initial phase.

Sahara Refund Portal: How to Apply

Here are the simple steps you need to follow to apply on the Sahara Reimbursement Portal online:

1. Go to the official website of the Sahara Refund Portal -mocrefund.crcs.gov.in.

2. Enter your 12-digit Membership Number, the last 4 digits of your Aadhaar Number, your 10-digit Aadhaar Linked Mobile Number and the Captcha in the space provided.

3. Tap OTP and enter the pin to complete the registration steps.

4. Again, enter your Aadhaar Number, Aadhaar Linked Mobile Number and Captcha to get OTP.

5. Accept the terms and conditions to go to the next step.

6. The Personal Data page will open, where you must fill in the data.

7. Provide details on the Certificate of Deposit.

8. Tap "Submit Claim".

9. Now, check all the data entered and upload your latest photo.

10. Upload your PAN card in the documents section.

11. A thank you page will appear on the screen, along with your claim number. Write down the number for future use.

