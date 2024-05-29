Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin to Donate Most of Their Wealth

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, along with his partner Oliver Mulherin, has committed to donating the majority of their wealth by signing the Giving Pledge. Initiated by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and Warren Buffett in 2010, the Giving Pledge invites the world's wealthiest individuals to allocate most of their fortunes to philanthropic endeavours, either during their lifetimes or through their estates.



In their pledge letter dated May 18, Altman and Mulherin expressed deep gratitude for the support they've received throughout their lives. They acknowledged the collective efforts that enabled their success, writing, "We would not be making this pledge if it weren't for the hard work, brilliance, generosity, and dedication to improve the world of many people that built the scaffolding of society that let us get here," they emphasized their commitment to giving back and improving society further: "There is nothing we can do except feel immense gratitude and commit to pay it forward, and do what we can to build the scaffolding up a little higher."

The couple intends to direct their philanthropic efforts towards advancing technology that generates widespread benefits, enhancing societal progress. This vision aligns with their belief in the transformative power of technology to improve lives and foster societal development.

The Giving Pledge has garnered numerous high-profile signatories, including MacKenzie Scott, Reid Hoffman, Marc Benioff, Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, and Mark Zuckerberg with Priscilla Chan. These individuals have made substantial philanthropic commitments, aiming to tackle various global challenges.

Although Altman holds no equity in OpenAI, his diverse investment portfolio has earned him a place on Forbes and Bloomberg's billionaires' lists. His investments include companies such as Reddit and Stripe, along with stakes in the nuclear energy startup Helion and longevity biotech startup Retro Biosciences. Altman also has interests in YC funds and is expanding his real estate holdings.

By signing the Giving Pledge, Altman underscores his dedication to using his wealth and influence to create a positive impact. His focus on technological advancements aims to contribute to a future where resources are plentiful and opportunities are accessible to everyone.