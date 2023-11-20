Sam Altman is not returning to OpenAI; Emmett Shear to be the new CEO

Surprisingly, negotiations for reinstating the expelled OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have tumbled, signalling the end of his potential comeback. The nonprofit board chose a new path by naming Emmett Shear, former CEO of Twitch, as interim CEO, succeeding Mira Murati, who had publicly aligned herself with Altman. This marks the CEO's third leadership change in three days.







first and last time i ever wear one of these pic.twitter.com/u3iKwyWj0a — Sam Altman (@sama) November 19, 2023





Altman's abrupt firing on Friday, citing a lack of "consistency in communication," had sparked discussions about his possible reinstatement over the weekend. However, Shear's appointment signals a decisive move away from Altman's return, driven by mounting investor pressure and the looming threat of a mass employee strike.

The Verge reported that the remaining board members failed to meet the 5 p.m. Pacific time deadline to resign and reinstate Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman. This failure resulted in staff resignations, with OpenAI employees expressing solidarity with Altman on various social media platforms.

Emmett Shear to be the new CEO of OpenAI

Additionally, it suggests that Emmett Shear, co-founder of video streaming site Twitch, will take over as interim CEO, the report said, citing co-founder and board director Ilya Sutskever.