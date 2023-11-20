Live
Just In
Sam Altman is not returning to OpenAI; Emmett Shear to be the new CEO
Surprisingly, negotiations for reinstating the expelled OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have tumbled. Interim CEO Mira Murati also lost her job, and Twitch's former CEO, Emmett Shear, will be the new CEO. Here are the details.
Surprisingly, negotiations for reinstating the expelled OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have tumbled, signalling the end of his potential comeback. The nonprofit board chose a new path by naming Emmett Shear, former CEO of Twitch, as interim CEO, succeeding Mira Murati, who had publicly aligned herself with Altman. This marks the CEO's third leadership change in three days.
Altman's abrupt firing on Friday, citing a lack of "consistency in communication," had sparked discussions about his possible reinstatement over the weekend. However, Shear's appointment signals a decisive move away from Altman's return, driven by mounting investor pressure and the looming threat of a mass employee strike.
The Verge reported that the remaining board members failed to meet the 5 p.m. Pacific time deadline to resign and reinstate Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman. This failure resulted in staff resignations, with OpenAI employees expressing solidarity with Altman on various social media platforms.
Emmett Shear to be the new CEO of OpenAI
Additionally, it suggests that Emmett Shear, co-founder of video streaming site Twitch, will take over as interim CEO, the report said, citing co-founder and board director Ilya Sutskever.