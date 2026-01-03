120-day irrigation plan approved for Bhadra canals

Shivamogga: Officials have approved a steady water release from Bhadra Reservoir over a span of 120 days to aid irrigation needs. The process kicks off with the left bank canal receiving water starting January 3, followed by the right bank canal beginning January 8.

This plan received full agreement at the 88th gathering of the Bhadra Reservoir Irrigation Advisory Committee. District in-charge Minister and School Education and Literacy Minister S Madhu Bangarappa led the discussions, which took place in the conference hall at the Bhadra CADA office located in Malavagoppa.

Participants concentrated on distributing water effectively for summer crops within the reservoir’s command area throughout the 2025-26 agricultural season. Minister Madhu Bangarappa spoke to attendees, highlighting that all required steps are in place to deliver sufficient water for forthcoming summer farming operations without any interruptions. He further noted that provisions for drinking water supplies to nearby towns and cities have been incorporated into the overall release strategy.