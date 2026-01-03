Farmer attacked in Dakshina Kannada; Police lodge FIR

Mulki: A farmer was allegedly assaulted by three men purportedly affiliated with Sangh Parivar groups in a disturbing case of attempted extortion and violence, prompting the Mulki Police to file an FIR on Thursday. The case was registered after the incident at Talipadi Angaragudde, under the jurisdiction of Mulki Police Station.

Police identified the accused as Shyamsundar Shetty, Akshay Poojari, and Suvin. They allegedly entered the property of Shamsu Saheb, who rears livestock in the Kelaginmane area, and demanded money without justification. The confrontation reportedly turned violent when the farmer’s son, Sahabuddin, refused to comply.

Shyamsundar allegedly struck Sahabuddin during the altercation, while Akshay reportedly shoved him and renewed the demand for cash.

When Sahabuddin began recording the incident, Suvin allegedly threatened to kill him and struck him with an iron rod. Citizens in the vicinity rushed to assist, allowing Sahabuddin to escape the immediate danger.