Beary literary convention to be held tomorrow, new works to be out

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy will host the Mangaluru Taluk Beary Sahitya Sammelana on January 4 at the Megha Plaza Auditorium in Gurupura Kaikamba, highlighting the language, literature and cultural heritage of the Beary-speaking community of coastal Karnataka.

The day-long literary convention will bring together writers, scholars, artists and cultural activists from across the region to deliberate on the evolution, challenges and future of Beary language and literature.

The Sammelana will commence with a ceremonial procession of the conference president at 9.30 am from the Sabeelul Huda Al-Birr School premises to the venue. The procession will be inaugurated by Haji M.H. Mohideen Addoor, Honorary President of the Sammelana Reception Committee. This will be followed by flag hoisting at 10 am by Umar U.H., President of the Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy.

The inaugural session, scheduled for 10.15 am, will be formally inaugurated by U.T. Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Senior litterateur Abdul Rahiman Kuthettur will deliver the presidential address. Prominent cultural figures, including Taranath Gatti Kapikad, President of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, and Joaquim Stany Alvares, President of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, will participate as chief guests. Umar U.H. will preside over the session.

A key highlight of the Sammelana will be the release of several new Beary literary works, reflecting the growing body of contemporary writing in the language.

The books to be released include Padignarro Po (short stories) by Shameema Kuttar, Minnampulu (haiku) by Haseena Malnad, Sampukaat (poetry) by N.M. Haneef Nandarabetu, Belcha (poetry) by Basheer Ahmed Bellayiru, and Naseeath (poetry) by Haider Ali Katipalla.

At noon, a discussion session on the presidential address will be held, featuring Prof. Haider Ali, journalist A.K. Kukkila, Muhammad Ali Uchil, President of the Abu Dhabi Baryees Welfare Forum, and Hafsa Banu, member of the Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy. The session will be moderated by Dr. Abubakar Siddique, Coordinator of the Beary Studies Chair at Mangalore University.

The post-lunch session will include a Beary poets’ meet at 2 pm, chaired by senior writer Muhammad Badduroor, followed by Daff performances and Beary folk songs by artistes from Alva’s College, Moodbidri, and other cultural groups.The valedictory programme at 4 pm will honour individuals for their contributions to Beary literature, culture and social life.

The Sammelana will conclude with the staging of the Beary play Broker Poker, directed by filmmaker Ismail Moodushedde, and a traditional Thaalimi performance by the MGM Thaalimi troupe of Gurupura in the evening.

The organisers said the convention aims to strengthen the literary ecosystem of the Beary language and reinforce its place in Karnataka’s multicultural and multilingual landscape.