Samsung and Google Unveil Eclipsa Audio to Rival Dolby Atmos

Samsung and Google are teaming up to revolutionize 3D audio experiences with their new open-source format, Eclipsa Audio. This innovative technology will debut in Samsung's 2025 lineup of TVs and soundbars, offering immersive sound on compatible YouTube videos later this year.

Eclipsa Audio aims to challenge Dolby Atmos by providing a free, open-source alternative for 3D sound. Like Atmos, it enhances audio with spatial reflections, adjusting sound intensity and positioning for a realistic experience. Samsung has consistently championed open formats, previously promoting HDR10 Plus over Dolby Vision. Now, it's taking a similar approach to spatial audio.

Originally introduced in 2023 as the Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF), Eclipsa Audio was described by Samsung's WooHyun Nam as a "complete open-source framework for 3D audio, from creation to delivery and playback." The Alliance for Open Media has already adopted the format, which includes tech giants like Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Microsoft. If widely supported, Eclipsa Audio could become a key player in the 3D audio space.

In addition to hardware compatibility, Samsung and Google are collaborating with the Telecommunications Technology Association to create a certification program. This initiative ensures consistent audio quality across devices, like the standards maintained by Dolby and THX.

As CES 2025 kicks off next week, more details about Eclipsa Audio are expected to emerge. If successful, this format could reshape the landscape of 3D audio and set a new standard for immersive sound experiences.