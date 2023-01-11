Samsung confirms Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1

Samsung has confirmed its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023 on February 1 after the company accidentally revealed the date earlier this month. Samsung has yet to officially announce the devices it will launch at the February 1 event. However, many previous leaks and launches hint at the arrival of the latest Samsung Galaxy S-series phones. The new series, called the Galaxy S23 lineup, is likely to include three models: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. In its official newsroom, Samsung writes that it will hold its initial in-person Unpacked event in San Francisco in more than three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be broadcast live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung's YouTube channel at 10 am PST (11:30 pm IST).



The Galaxy S23 series has been a part of the leaks for a long time, and we have a good idea of what we can expect. All these three models will pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for the Indian market. Previously, Samsung launched its Galaxy S series with either a Qualcomm or an in-house Exynos chipset, depending on the market. However, a leak suggests that the company is also working on a new chip that can power the Galaxy S23 in select regions.

Recently, renders of the alleged Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra also got leaked online, and it looks like all three phones will sport a unibody design. It means that Samsung will not house the rear cameras inside a rectangular module. The new Galaxy S23 smartphones will vary in screen size and battery, with the best being reserved for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung may use its AMOLED E6 display in upcoming phones recently unveiled in iQOO 11. The Ultra model is also said to pack a 200-megapixel camera sensor.

Rumours even suggest that all Galaxy S23 phones will support 25W wired charging. However, this seems unlikely, as Samsung has previously added support for 45W wired charging. Coming to the software, the phone will ship with OneUI 5 based on Android 13. Pricing details still need to be clarified, but the new Samsung Galaxy S23 would be expensive. Its price can start above Rs 70,000, and the Ultra model could cost more than Rs 1 lakh. Last year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India was set at Rs 72,999 for the base model, and the Galaxy S22 Plus debuted with an initial price of Rs 84,999. The Ultra model costs Rs 1,09,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB option.