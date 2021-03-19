Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Launched: Find Comparison and More

Learn more about the price and availability in India, along with its specifications and comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Price

The Galaxy A52 was launched in India in two storage options. While the basic variant offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available at Rs 27,499, the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant comes for Rs 27,999.

Samsung Galaxy A72 price

The Galaxy A72 also comes in two storage models. The basic variant offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 34,999, and the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant of storage costs Rs 37,999.

Samsung Galaxy A52, A72 Launch Offers

As an introductory offer, Samsung offers up to Rs 3000 cashback on HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards and EMI transactions for Galaxy A72 and up to Rs. 2000 cashback is available on Galaxy A52.

Furthermore, customers can get a refund of Rs 2000 and Rs 1500 on Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52, respectively, on EMI transactions made through Zest Money.

Additionally, buyers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI offerings, with zero down payments and processing fees, at major banks and NBFC partners.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72: Comparison

Let's find how the Samsung Galaxy A52 is different from the Galaxy A72.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications

The Galaxy A52 smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD + sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Both models come with 128GB storage.

Galaxy A52 has a quad-camera setup in the camera department, where the main camera is a 64MP sensor. This is combined with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP bokeh sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor.

A 4500mAh battery backs up the smartphone; the Galaxy A52 has 25W fast charging support, though, in the box, the company will ship a 15W charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Specifications

The Galaxy A72 smartphone offers a 6.7-inch FHD + sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. Users can choose between 128GB of storage or 256GB of storage.

For imaging tasks, the Galaxy A72 also has a quad-camera setup, where the main camera is a 64MP sensor. But with this phone, buyers get a 12MP ultra-wide camera, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. Backed by a 5000 mAh battery, the Galaxy A72 has a fast charge of 25 W.