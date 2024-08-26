Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G with Circle to Search Now Available Starting INR 25999

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced a never-before-seen price on Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G smartphones. Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G deliver the best of Samsung’s flagship mobile innovations, and now come with Circle to Search with Google, an AI feature.

Under the limited period offer, Galaxy A55 5G will be available at a net effective starting price of INR 33999, while Galaxy A35 5G will be available at a net effective starting price of INR 25999.

The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G have multiple flagship features including Gorilla Glass Victus+, camera features enhanced by AI, Samsung Knox Vault, four OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Customers can avail attractive bank cashback of INR 6000 on Galaxy A55 5G and INR 5000 on Galaxy A35 5G, when buying these smartphones using credit cards from leading banks. They can also avail EMIs of up to six months.

Customers can also enjoy an upgrade bonus of up to INR 6000 on Galaxy A55 5G and up to INR 5000 on Galaxy A35 5G. However, customers can avail either bank cashback or upgrade bonus.

Circle to Search

Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G come with Circle to Search, offering a transformative experience of discovery that goes beyond traditional search methods. This feature — the result of a deep collaboration with Google — has continuously evolved to enhance its usability and intuitiveness. As one of the most popular features of Galaxy AI, Circle to Search allows users to search for anything on their screen with a simple gesture – drawing a circle around a text with a finger or scribbling on an object on screen – without the need to switch apps. For instance, if users come across a clothing item they like in a social media post, they can draw a circle around it using Circle to Search to find similar products online instantly. Circle to Search, which has also become a standout in the Galaxy S24 Series, can further help with daily tasks like identifying a landmark, shopping for an untagged item, or exploring details within a video.

Awesome Camera

Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G come with a host of impressive features including photography capabilities inspired by Galaxy’s flagship camera innovations and a stunning 6.6-inch screen display that adjusts to users’ surroundings with Vision Booster. Galaxy A55 5G comes with 50MP Main with OIS and 12MP Ultra-Wide, while Galaxy A35 5G comes with 50MP Main with OIS and 8MP Ultra-Wide. Both feature a 5MP Macro. Galaxy A55 5G features a 32MP Front Camera, while Galaxy A35 5G comes with a 13MP Front Camera. The devices also have features such as 4K stabilization due to VDIS + adaptive VDIS (video digital image stabilization) and OIS (optical image stabilization) that keep photos and videos crisp even when filming on the go. The enhanced Nightography feature on Galaxy A55 5G ensures stunning low-light photography, capturing vibrant images even in challenging lighting conditions. Both devices also boast Super AMOLED displays, offering full HD clarity and an immersive viewing experience.

Moreover, Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G smartphones come with multiple innovative AI enhanced camera features that can take the user’s content game to the next level. Once a picture is clicked, AI-suggested edits like Photo Remaster allow users to enhance their images, Portrait Effect helps focus on what is truly important, and the Object Eraser feature can remove unwanted photo-bombers and reflections. The extremely popular Image Clipper lets users clip the subject of any image and use it as a sticker. The Adjust Speed feature is also phenomenal since it helps dynamically change the speed of the videos and create dramatic outputs similar to professionally shot clips.

Awesome Design & Durability

They are rated IP67, which means they can withstand up to 30 minutes in 1 meter of fresh water. They are also built to resist dust and sand, making them ideal for any situation. Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are additionally designed to withstand slips and falls due to the Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the front and back.

Awesome Performance

The all-new Exynos 1480 processor built on 4nm process technology powers Galaxy A55 5G while the Galaxy A35 5G has been upgraded to the Exynos 1380 processor built on 5nm process technology. These power-packed smartphones come with several NPU, GPU and CPU upgrades along with a 70%+ larger cooling chamber that ensures a smooth output whether you game or multi-task.

Awesome Secure like None Other

Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G bring one of Samsung’s most innovative security features from flagship Galaxy devices to Galaxy A series users for the very first time - Samsung Knox Vault. The hardware-based and tamper-resistant security solution offers comprehensive protection against both hardware and software attacks by constructing a secure execution environment that is physically isolated from the system’s main processor and memory. It can also help protect the most critical data on a device, including lock screen credentials, such as PIN codes, passwords and patterns.

For even more ways to stay protected, Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G smartphones offer Auto Blocker, which when switched on can block app installations from unauthorized sources, provide app security checks to scan for potential malware and block potentially malicious commands and software installations to your device while connected by USB cable.

Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G devices are available for purchase via Samsung.com, across Samsung stores, and other online platforms. Galaxy A35 5G is available in three colours - Awesome Lilac, Awesome Ice Blue & Awesome Navy while Galaxy A55 5G is available in two colours - Awesome Ice Blue & Awesome Navy.

Model A55 5G A35 5G Original price (8/128) INR 39999 INR 30999 Offer INR 6000 INR 5000 NEP INR 33999 INR 25999



