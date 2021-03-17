Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event Today at 7:30 pm: Watch live stream

Samsung will host the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event today. The event will begin at 7:30 pm IST (10 am ET). The event will be streamed live on Samsung's newsroom website along with the company's YouTube channel.

Although the company has not disclosed the names of the devices, it could launch at the event. But it is expected to feature the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A52 and A72.

How to watch the live stream

As mentioned above, the event will start at 7.30 pm IST. Those interested can see the event live through the following link.

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event: What to expect

Samsung, reportedly online, may launch the Galaxy A52 4G and Galaxy A72 4G smartphones. The phones have been the subject of various rumours and leaks online. Samsung Galaxy A72 5G also appeared on Google Play Console.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is rumoured to come with a 6.5-inch screen. It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and 6GB of RAM.

The phone is tilted to offer a 90Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, the device is expected to feature a quad-camera setup on the back. It can offer a 64MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle, 5MP depth, and 5MP macro lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to have a 6.7-inch display. It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

The phone can have a 64MP sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP macro lens on the camera front.