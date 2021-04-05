Samsung Galaxy F02s launched with 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 8,999

Samsung has finally introduced the much-hyped smartphones in India: Galaxy F02s and Galaxy F12. These new F-series smartphones target the budget segment and suit Xiaomi Redmi and Realme phones. Galaxy F02s is the most affordable device that is priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB variant and the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. It also comes in Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond White colours. The Galaxy F12 is a bit more powerful and comes at a higher price.

The Samsung Galaxy F02s will go on sale from April 9. Some introductory offers include instant reimbursement and credit card holders from ICICI Bank.

Specs-wise, the Galaxy F02s has a 6.5-inch HD + (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-V display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio. It also runs on Snapdragon 450 SoC. There are three cameras on the back, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Also, the smartphone can support microSD cards up to 1TB. The device is also powered by a 5000mah battery and 15W fast charging support.

"Galaxy F has been designed for young millennials in India who want to do more and be more. Galaxy F has already become one of the most popular smartphones on Flipkart. We are now bolstering the Galaxy F line-up with the #FullOnFab Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s that come packed with features, allowing our young consumers to have fun and express themselves limitlessly.," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.