Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is Cheaper than JioPhone Next

The JioPhone Next at its EMI-free price of INR 6,499 is not the cheapest smartphone in India, it loses to the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core. The JioPhone Next price has been announced and at INR 6,499 without the EMI, it appears to be very affordable. You don't get many smartphones at this price anymore, due to increased manufacturing and component costs. However, if you carefully search online stores, you can find a Samsung smartphone that is priced cheaper than the JioPhone Next.



Reliance Digital and Flipkart are selling the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core at considerably lower prices than the JioPhone Next. Both the Galaxy M01 Core and the JioPhone Next have identical features and specifications, but Samsung sells it at a lower starting price of INR 4,999, making INR 1,500 cheaper than the JioPhone Next.

Galaxy M01 Core defeats JioPhone Next

The Galaxy M01 Core comes in two variants with different RAM and storage options. The basic version of the Galaxy M01 Core comes with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, which is available for INR 4,999 on Flipkart and INR 5,199 on Reliance Digital. The other version with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage costs INR 6,199 at Reliance Digital. These prices make both variants cheaper than the JioPhone Next.

JioPhone Next vs Galaxy M01 Core Specifications

1. The JioPhone Next is based on the 28nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chip, while the Galaxy M01 Core is based on a MediaTek MT6739 chipset.

2. JioPhone Next uses Pragati OS based on Android 11 Go along with Google Go apps, while Samsung Galaxy M01 Core relies on previous Android Go 10 with custom Samsung experience.

3. JioPhone Next has a 5.4-inch HD + screen, while the Samsung phone has a 5.3-inch HD + LCD screen.

4. The JioPhone Next has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The Galaxy M01 Core has an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front camera.

5. The JioPhone Next uses a 3500mAh battery that is charged through a microUSB port. The Galaxy M01 Core has a 3000 mAh battery and a micro USB port.



