Samsung Galaxy M13 is Prime Day 'Bestseller' on Amazon India

Samsung's recently-launched Galaxy M13 made a smashing debut to become the best-selling smartphone during Amazon India's flagship event - Prime Day. The two-day Amazon Prime Day sale ended on July 24.



"We are overwhelmed to see the customers' response on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphone during Amazon Prime Day 2022. The M series has become a preferred product in the segment and is attracting customers with its powerful features and at a compelling price point. We take pride in partnering with Samsung and continue to provide our customers with unmatched value, fast, safe, and reliable delivery, and a great shopping experience," said Mr. Nishant Sardana, Director – Mobile Phones & Televisions, Amazon India.

Galaxy M13, the latest addition to Samsung's popular M series portfolio, comes with unprecedented style and unmatched experiences to meet the needs of India's aspirational Gen-MZ consumers. The smartphone comes with segment-leading features like Auto Data Switching, 12GB RAM with RAM Plus and a massive 6000 mAh battery.

The 5G variant of Galaxy M13 is the segment's most affordable 11-band 5G smartphone. Galaxy M13 5G supports faster downloads and smoother video conferencing, making you future-ready.

The success of the Galaxy M13 series shows the device will live up to its moniker of 'More than a Monster' performance. Since its launch in 2019, the Galaxy M series has garnered the love of over 42 million Indian consumers, according to Counterpoint Research.

Memory Variants and Price

Galaxy M13 5G is priced at INR 13999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and INR 15999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, while Galaxy M13 is available for INR 11999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and INR 13999 for 6GB+128GB variant. Additionally, as part of a special launch offer, ICICI Bank card users can avail an instant discount of INR 1000.