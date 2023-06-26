Samsung Galaxy M34 5G to launch in India: What to expect

South Korean consumer electronics brand Samsung is gearing up to expand its range of M-series smartphones in India. The company started teasing the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in the country when the home page of the device appeared on Amazon.



According to Amazon's website, Galaxy M34 5G will have a three-camera setup on the back. A fingerprint scanner can also be mounted on the phone's power button. The page does not reveal the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launch date but mentions that it is "coming soon". Apart from this, it does not disclose any other information. Separately, tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the alleged features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M34 5G. This is what the phone can offer.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is rumoured to have a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The screen of the phone can offer a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The phone is designed to run on OneUI based on the Android 13 operating system. Additionally, the phone may feature a waterdrop-style cutout on the front to house the selfie camera. A MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC may power Samsung Galaxy M34 5G. For camera features, the phone may have a 48MP primary camera on the back. It is said to be paired with an 8MP secondary sensor and a 5MP third sensor.

The phone packs a 13MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G might weigh 199 grams and can measure 199 grams. The device is designed to house a 5000mAh battery and can offer 25W fast charging support. The phone may offer Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 5 as connectivity options. Recently, the phone's support page was spotted on the Samsung India website with the model number SM-M346B/DS, suggesting the device's imminent launch.