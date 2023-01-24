Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra India launch on February 1; Price and Specifications

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S23 series in India on February 1. Before the official launch, the mighty Galaxy S23 Ultra price was leaked online. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series will succeed the Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S22 includes three phones in different categories: the affordable S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. So we can expect Samsung to launch three phones under the new S23 series. All eyes are on the Ultra this time, as it has some much-needed updates regarding the camera.



The design and specifications of the S23 Ultra have already hit the market, and the smartphone's price has remained a well-kept secret until now. However, a website called Slashleaks has leaked the images of the S23 Ultra. The tipster revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might be priced at $1,400 (Rs 1,13,400). If the rumour turns out to be accurate, the s23 Ultra will be more expensive than its predecessor, the S22 Ultra, which launched at a starting price of Rs 1,09,999.

The tipster further revealed the colour options that the Samsung S23 Ultra will come in. This time we can see the Galaxy S23 Ultra in Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac and Phantom Black colour options. Furthermore, he revealed that Samsung would also skip including the charger inside the box this time. Leaked images have also hinted at an S-Pen, likely parked on the bottom of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the top model of the S23 series, may feature a 6.8-inch display with a resolution of 1440x3088 pixels. The smartphone is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will likely feature a 200-megapixel primary sensor; this is the most significant upgrade over its predecessor that the S23 will get. Alongside the 200-megapixel sensor, there will be a 108MP secondary camera and two 12MP sensors. On the front, there's a 12-megapixel snapper for selfies.