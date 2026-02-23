Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Set for February 25 Debut: What to Expect

Samsung is gearing up to unveil its much-anticipated Galaxy S26 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco. As the company’s first major launch of the year, the upcoming flagship lineup has already generated significant buzz. While official details remain under wraps, a steady stream of leaks and rumours has offered a fairly clear picture of what consumers might see.

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to include three models — the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra — continuing Samsung’s familiar flagship structure.

Refreshed Design and Display Enhancements

One of the most noticeable changes could be in the design department. Reports suggest Samsung may introduce a unified camera module across all three devices, drawing inspiration from the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s aesthetic. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, in particular, is tipped to feature slightly more rounded edges and a slimmer profile, measuring around 7.9mm thick.

Interestingly, Samsung may replace the titanium frame used in the previous Ultra model with an aluminium build this time. The Ultra variant is also rumoured to arrive in new colour options such as purple, black, white, and silver.

Across the lineup, Samsung is expected to introduce its new M14 AMOLED display panels, promising improved efficiency and visual quality. The base Galaxy S26 may sport a 6.3-inch display, while the S26 Plus could feature a 6.7-inch screen. The premium S26 Ultra is likely to house a large 6.9-inch panel. Samsung has also hinted at an integrated privacy feature on the Ultra model designed to shield sensitive content from prying eyes.

Cameras: Familiar Hardware, Smarter Processing

Camera hardware may largely remain consistent with the previous generation, but improvements are expected in software and image processing. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to retain a 200-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel 5x periscope lens. The front-facing camera is expected to stay at 12 megapixels.

Samsung is reportedly focusing on enhanced image processing this year, aiming to deliver more natural skin tones and better overall colour accuracy.

The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus models are expected to carry a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera — similar to their predecessors.

Performance, Battery, and AI Focus

On the performance front, Samsung may continue its dual-chip strategy. Depending on the region, devices could be powered by either the Exynos 2600 chipset or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It remains unclear which variant will be available in India.

Battery capacity is expected to see modest improvements. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may retain its 5,000mAh battery but gain faster charging speeds — 60W wired and 25W wireless. The base S26 could receive a bump to 4,300mAh, while the S26 Plus may feature a 4,900mAh unit. Qi2 wireless charging support across the lineup is also rumoured, potentially allowing compatibility with Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem.

Artificial intelligence is expected to play a bigger role this year, with Samsung likely to integrate more AI-driven features across the series.

Launch and Pricing Expectations

The Galaxy S26 series will officially debut on February 25 at Galaxy Unpacked in San Francisco. While pricing details are yet to be confirmed, Samsung may keep prices similar to the previous generation. For reference, the Galaxy S25 started at Rs 80,999, the Galaxy S25 Plus at Rs 99,999, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra at Rs 1,29,999.



