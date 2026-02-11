Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Set for February 25 Launch with Smarter AI and Familiar Pricing

Samsung has officially confirmed its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026, putting an end to speculation around the company’s next flagship smartphones. The highly anticipated event will take place on February 25 in San Francisco, where the tech giant is widely expected to introduce the Galaxy S26 series. With a strong focus on artificial intelligence and usability improvements, Samsung appears ready to push its premium lineup into a smarter, more personalized era.

In its announcement, Samsung hinted that Galaxy AI will play a central role in simplifying everyday tasks for users. While the company hasn’t revealed specific details yet, expectations are high for deeper AI integration across apps, camera tools, and system features. The upcoming lineup is likely to include three models: the standard Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 Plus, and the top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Galaxy Unpacked showcase will begin at 10 am PT (11:30 pm IST). As with previous launches, Samsung will stream the event live through its official website and YouTube channel, making it accessible to viewers worldwide.

Ahead of the event, Samsung has opened reservations in the US. Customers who sign up can receive a $30 (roughly Rs 2,700) credit and stand a chance to win a $5,000 (roughly Rs 4,50,000) Samsung voucher. However, the company has not yet announced any preorder benefits specifically for Indian buyers.

On the hardware front, the Galaxy S26 family is rumored to receive a refreshed design language. Reports suggest a unified camera module shared across all three models, similar to the styling seen on Samsung’s foldable devices. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could also feature slightly rounded edges for a more ergonomic feel. Meanwhile, the ultra-slim “Edge” version introduced previously may not return this year.

Performance upgrades are also expected. Samsung is likely to continue its dual-chipset strategy, using the Exynos 2600 in some regions and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in others. This approach has been common in past Galaxy S releases and may continue for the S26 lineup.

Display improvements could be another highlight. The new models are tipped to use Samsung’s advanced M14 AMOLED panels, promising better efficiency, brightness, and visual clarity. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may also introduce a built-in privacy feature designed to shield sensitive content from prying eyes — a useful addition for users concerned about on-screen security in public spaces.

As for pricing, reports indicate that Samsung may stick to last year’s price structure. For reference, the Galaxy S25 launched in India at Rs 80,999, the Galaxy S25 Plus at Rs 99,999, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra at Rs 1,29,999. If Samsung maintains this strategy, the S26 lineup could remain similarly priced, making it more accessible despite the upgrades.

With just weeks to go, the Galaxy Unpacked event is shaping up to be one of Samsung’s most AI-focused launches yet.