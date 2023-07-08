Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 and Watch 6 series to launch on July 26

Samsung is gearing up for a highly anticipated mega-event on July 26, where it will unveil its latest premium Galaxy products. The event will feature the launch of new foldable phones from the Galaxy Z Fold series, tablets likely from the Galaxy Tab S series and smartwatches from the Watch 6 series. These exciting Samsung devices are also coming to India, with pre-orders in March. While the sale may start later, it is expected to begin in early August.



Products to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26:

Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5

At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is expected to unveil its lineup of cutting-edge devices, including the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The official poster has already unveiled the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, while the Galaxy The Z Fold 5 is anticipated to be a more premium offering. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 boasts a more significant form factor, is packed with advanced features, and comes at a higher price point.

On the other hand, the Z Flip 5 is expected to receive significant updates, including a large external display that can support running apps. Recent leaks indicate that Samsung may also improve the design and introduce official dust protection, which previously didn't exist on its older Galaxy foldable devices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumoured to feature a powerful 200-megapixel 1/1.3-inch Isocell HP2 camera sensor currently in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Coupled with Samsung's computing capabilities, this camera promises to deliver exceptional image quality through Super Quad Pixel technology. The Flip 5 can house a relatively minor sensor due to its form factor.

Galaxy Watch 6 Series

Last month, new details about the Samsung Watch 6 series emerged. The upcoming lineup will include the Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic smartwatches. Furthermore, a Galaxy Watch Pro model may debut this year. The Classic variant will mark the return of rotating bezels on Galaxy watches, a unique user feature.

The Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic will likely be available in different sizes, similar to the previous Watch series. While there may be variations in size, features are expected to be similar across all models.

Both Galaxy Watch models are expected to be powered by the Exynos W930 SoC. Samsung will likely continue collaborating with Google to improve WearOS and introduce new health-focused features to attract more customers.

Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Limited information is available on the latest tablets, but Samsung is expected to launch them in three sizes. These tablets can also be upgraded with the latest Qualcomm chipsets, offering enhanced performance and capabilities.