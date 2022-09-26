Samsung introduces Credit Card in India in association with Axis Bank

Samsung has introduced a credit card for Indian consumers. The technology company has partnered with Axis Bank and Visa to launch the credit card. The card offers 10 per cent cashback on Samsung products and services throughout the year and various other benefits. Notably, the rebate will be provided in addition to existing offers on EMI and non-EMI transactions.

The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card is designed to reward consumers every time they use their card to purchase Samsung products and services. Consumers will get 10 per cent cash back when they buy Samsung products like smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, or services like Service Center payments, Samsung Care+ mobile protection plans, and extended warranties.

The 10 per cent rebate will be applied across offline channels that sell Samsung products through Pine Labs and Benow payment interfaces, as well as online at Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Flipkart, and Shopping Centers authorized by Samsung service providers. Samsung India and Axis Bank have teamed up with some key partner merchants, including Bigbasket, Myntra, Tata 1mg, Urban Company and Zomato, to offer cardholders rewards for everyday spending. The credit card also includes free access to the airport lounge, fuel surcharge waiver, dining offers, and access to a bouquet of Axis Bank and Visa offer.

The credit card comes in two variants: Visa Signature and Visa Infinite. In the Signature variant, cardholders can earn up to Rs 10,000 cashback per year, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 2,500. Infinite variant holders can avail up to Rs 20,000 cashback annually with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 5,000. Notably, there's no minimum transaction value, which means cardholders can get 10 per cent cash back on smaller Samsung purchases. Additionally, cardholders will earn Edge rewards points for spending outside of the Samsung ecosystem.

The annual fee for the Signature variant is Rs 500 plus tax, and for the Infinite variant, it is Rs 5000 plus tax. Both variants come with the welcome benefit of Edge Reward points, which cardholders will earn by completing the first three transactions on their card. Signature variant cardholders will get 2,500 points worth Rs 500, while Infinite variant cardholders will get 30,000 points worth Rs 6,000 as a one-time welcome benefit.

Customers can apply for the card via the Samsung Axis Bank credit card website: www.samsung.com/in/samsung-card The Samsung app ecosystem (Samsung Shop, Samsung Pay, Samsung Members) and channels from Axis Bank. Customers can register their interest in the Samsung Axis Bank credit card on the dedicated microsite: samsung.com/in/samsung-card. The company said the apps would open soon. Any specific date has not yet been confirmed.