Samsung may soon launch two budget smartphones in India

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch two smartphones in India in the "coming weeks." The two smartphones, rumoured to be the Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e, could be priced below Rs 10,000, though Samsung is yet to confirm the development. If the launch goes as planned, the Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e will likely have the exact specifications as the global versions of the smartphones. As the name suggests, the Galaxy A04e is a toned-down version of the Galaxy A04. As per Gadgets Now, citing industry sources, both smartphones are likely priced below Rs 10,000.



The Samsung Galaxy A04, launched in August 2022, has two cameras on the back and a 6.5-inch HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels). It is powered by an octa-core SoC, which is expected to be Exynos 850. The phone was launched in three colours; Black, blue and red. The rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front houses a 5-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.



The Samsung Galaxy A04 also packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/A-GPS.



On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A04e, released in October 2022, looks just like its sibling. The main change here is in the camera system. The dual rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front contains the same 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Smartphone connectivity options are more or less the same and include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, and LTE.



Meanwhile, various leaks indicate that Samsung is also planning to launch its next-generation Galaxy S23 series worldwide in February 2023. The smartphone may debut in India around the same time or in March next year.