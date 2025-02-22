Samsung One UI 7 Update: Supported Devices, Features, Release Timeline & More

One UI 7 Release Timeline

Samsung recently released the final beta version for the Galaxy S24 series, signalling that the stable update is just around the corner. Based on leaks and customer support hints, the Galaxy S24 lineup is expected to receive One UI 7 in early March, followed by the Galaxy S23, S22, and S21 series in April. The update schedule for A, M, and F series devices is yet to be confirmed.

Key Features of One UI 7

1. Enhanced Notifications & Quick Settings

Swiping down from the top-right corner opens quick settings.

Swiping anywhere else brings up notifications.

2. Updated Lock Screen

New clock styles, animations, and the Now Bar for quick access to persistent notifications.

3. Optimized Camera Interface

A cleaner layout with less frequently used options moved to a separate menu.

4. Smoother Animations

Improved system transitions and gesture responses for a fluid user experience.

Samsung Devices Eligible for One UI 7 Update

Galaxy Z Series

Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3

Galaxy S Series

Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra

Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE

Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE

Galaxy A Series

Galaxy A73, A55, A54, A53

Galaxy A35, A34, A33

Galaxy A25, A24, A23

Galaxy A15, A14

A05, A05s

Galaxy M Series

Galaxy M55, M54, M53

Galaxy M35, M34, M33

Galaxy M15

Galaxy F Series

Galaxy F55, F54

Galaxy F34

Galaxy F15

Galaxy Tab Series

Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S9 FE+

Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab A9, A9+

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)

Stay tuned for Samsung’s official announcement regarding the final release date and additional device support.