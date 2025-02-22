Live
Samsung One UI 7 Update: Supported Devices, Features, Release Timeline & More
Samsung's One UI 7 update, based on Android 15, brings new features, performance enhancements, and a refined user experience to Galaxy devices
Samsung is gearing up to launch its One UI 7 update, built on Android 15, bringing a refined user experience, AI enhancements, and performance upgrades. While initially debuting with the Galaxy S25 series, the update is in beta testing for the Galaxy S24 lineup. Though an official release date is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest a stable rollout is imminent for older flagship models.
One UI 7 Release Timeline
Samsung recently released the final beta version for the Galaxy S24 series, signalling that the stable update is just around the corner. Based on leaks and customer support hints, the Galaxy S24 lineup is expected to receive One UI 7 in early March, followed by the Galaxy S23, S22, and S21 series in April. The update schedule for A, M, and F series devices is yet to be confirmed.
Key Features of One UI 7
1. Enhanced Notifications & Quick Settings
Swiping down from the top-right corner opens quick settings.
Swiping anywhere else brings up notifications.
2. Updated Lock Screen
New clock styles, animations, and the Now Bar for quick access to persistent notifications.
3. Optimized Camera Interface
A cleaner layout with less frequently used options moved to a separate menu.
4. Smoother Animations
Improved system transitions and gesture responses for a fluid user experience.
Samsung Devices Eligible for One UI 7 Update
Galaxy Z Series
Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6
Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5
Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4
Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3
Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra
Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE
Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra
Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE
Galaxy A Series
Galaxy A73, A55, A54, A53
Galaxy A35, A34, A33
Galaxy A25, A24, A23
Galaxy A15, A14
A05, A05s
Galaxy M Series
Galaxy M55, M54, M53
Galaxy M35, M34, M33
Galaxy M15
Galaxy F Series
Galaxy F55, F54
Galaxy F34
Galaxy F15
Galaxy Tab Series
Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, S9 Ultra
Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S9 FE+
Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra
Galaxy Tab A9, A9+
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)
Stay tuned for Samsung’s official announcement regarding the final release date and additional device support.