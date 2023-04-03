Samsung releases new beta update of its web browser

San Francisco: Samsung has released a new beta update of its web browser 'Samsung Internet' with useful features.

The three new features will improve the application's usability, reports SamMobile.



These features allow users to easily access the bookmarks bar, tab bar and URL bar.



The new Samsung Internet Beta (version 21.0.0.25) allows users to display the bookmark bar and the tab bar at the bottom of the screen.



With the new update of Internet Beta, users can also display the URL bar at the bottom of their application on tablets. Earlier, it was only possible on smartphones.

In December last year, the tech giant had released an update to the beta version of its web browser for Android devices, which included new features to make browsing more easier and secure for users.

The first feature provides users the ability to search bookmarks folder and tab groups in the browser.

On the other hand, the other feature allows users to delete their browsing history within a specified timeline.

