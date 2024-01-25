Samsung Teams Up with Physics Wallah for 'Samsung Education Hub' on TVs & Smart Monitors

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of ‘Samsung Education Hub’, a designed-for-TV education app in association with Physics Wallah. The app will be available on all Samsung TVs from 32-inch to 98-inch screen size, along with Samsung Smart Monitors. Starting from 2023 models, Education Hub app will be available on Samsung TVs and Smart Monitors till 2020 models, in a phased manner. It will also be available on all 2024 Samsung TVs and Smart Monitors.

This initiative is aimed at enhancing the role of TV in a household as an educational aid by providing an option to attend online classes on a bigger screen through an exclusive partnership with Physics Wallah, an online ed-tech platform.

Education Hub app will allow access to both live classes and on-demand education content to students from the 6th grade through the 12th grade in CBSE Board, as well as those preparing for competitive examination such as IIT and NEET. The educational content is accessible by the existing student subscribers of Physics Wallah who have Samsung TVs and Samsung TV users who wish to subscribe to the ed-tech platform.

Samsung consumers will have an option to try any one of the ‘premium live courses’ for up to 2 months on their TVs or Smart Monitors, at no cost. Additionally, they will get access to the content library of ‘Physics Wallah Khazaana Content’, featuring premium lectures by their top educators.

Samsung consumers can avail a 20% discount on the course fee for any one of the ‘premium live courses’ of their choice. Refer terms and conditions for details on offers.

“With the Samsung Education Hub app, we seek to expand the role of TV in households beyond mere entertainment and make online learning a seamless experience on the big screen. This designed-for-TV; education app is set to revolutionise online learning, offering students from 6th to 12th grade and competitive examination aspirants a seamless and engaging educational experience.

Through this initiative, we envision a future where learning knows no boundaries, and knowledge is accessible at the touch of a remote”, said Dipesh Shah, Head of India Consumer Experience Team at Samsung.

Chief Strategy Officer of Physics Wallah, Abhishek Mishra said, “Our mission has always been to make education accessible to students through every possible means - be it phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, or hybrid modes. This collaboration is a step towards widening the distribution of quality content. Now, students can enjoy a better learning experience in the comfort of their homes, on bigger screens. We believe this will enhance their understanding and retention of knowledge.”

For truly exemplifying Smart Experiences for today’s modern consumers, Education Hub is the newest addition to a host of premium services on Samsung Smart TVs such as cloud gaming, yoga & fitness amongst others.