Samsung to end the TV era with its new projector, The Freestyle

Samsung has launched its new projector, smart speaker and mood lighting device, all in one lightweight and portable device: The Freestyle. Aimed at Gen Z consumers and millennials on the go, The Freestyle offers first-of-its-kind technology and flexibility to deliver optimal viewing and entertainment for consumers looking to take video and audio content with them wherever they go. The Freestyle can project screen-size videos up to 100 inches (2 m 54 cm).

Unlike conventional square projectors, The Freestyle's versatile base allows for the perfect viewing angle from wall to ceiling with up to 180-degree rotation, with just a few clicks. Weighing just 0.8 kg allows users to display high-quality video anywhere, whether on tables, floors, walls, or even ceilings. It doesn't require a separate screen; all you have to do is tilt it, enjoy big screen moments anytime, anywhere, and change how you play.



The Freestyle comes equipped with auto keystone distortion, auto levelling and autofocus, delivering impressive image quality. Auto keystone distortion allows the device to automatically adjust your screen to any flat surface at any angle, providing a perfectly proportional image every time. Autofocus enables The Freestyle to automatically focus for a sharp, clear image up to 100 inches (2m 54cm) in seconds, while the auto-levelling function ensures the screen stays level on any surface, including rocky terrain for camping, soft beds and everything in between. To enhance the viewing experience further, The Freestyle optimizes projection based on the colour of the wall without the need for a white background.

To offer endless content options to consumers, The Freestyle is the industry's first portable projector equipped with certified OTT platforms. Consumers can also access smart features available on Samsung Smart TVs, with integrated streaming services and mobile mirroring and streaming features compatible with Android and iOS mobile devices. To power it up, The Freestyle has a Type-C power connection for charging.

For Galaxy users, The Freestyle has a button that syncs it with Galaxy devices. With the push of a button, users can instantly use their Galaxy device as a remote control. They can also use mobile hotspots when Wi-Fi networks are not available.

The Freestyle comes with 360-degree omnidirectional sound with a powerful in-built speaker that allows customers to enjoy a theatre-quality sound experience no matter where they are. When not in use as a projector, The Freestyle allows you to transform your space by choosing between ambient mode, prism lighting effect with a translucent lens cap, landscapes, or one of your own photos.

The Freestyle also features the industry's first far-field voice control technology. So when the screen is on, users can search for content using their voice. When the screen is off, you can listen to music or ask about the day's weather just like you would with a smart speaker.





The Freestyle - Specifications



Design

The Freestyle is designed to match the versatility that today's users embody, allowing them to express their diverse tastes and interests flexibly and offering users new levels of functionality. It comes in a sleek cylindrical shape that resembles a combination of a spotlight and a smart speaker, and the whole design makes it a versatile device capable of adapting to any user's diverse lifestyle.

Despite the more compact size, The Freestyle has features you would see in larger projectors. These include autofocus and auto keystone correction, giving the projector its advertised freedom. To allow users to carry it daily, The Freestyle was made lightweight, weighing just 0.8kg. When not in use as a projector, it can provide an ambient lighting effect with its ambient mode and translucent lens cap.

Easy to Use

The Freestyle's versatility allows up to 180-degree rotation, allowing users to display high-quality video without needing a separate display. Freestyle comes with several features that display a 16:9 screen anywhere without distortion, namely:

Auto Keystone: Freestyle always corrects skewed images for a straight, rectangular screen. You just need to turn it on.

Auto Focus for Clear Images: The Freestyle automatically focuses for a sharp, clear image in seconds. So one can concentrate on the content.

Auto Leveling: This ensures your screen stays level on any surface, including rocky camping grounds, soft beds, and everything in between.

Multiple Voice Assistants: With Samsung Bixby and Amazon Alexa built-in, one can control The Freestyle with their voice, as it comes with technology to minimize ambient noise, which was previously a persistent problem for projectors. It also has far-field microphones, so its voice assistant can hear people from across the room.

Sound

The Freestyle has a 360-degree sound system and promises to provide an immersive audiovisual experience. The Freestyle also act as a smart speaker that can study music to combine it with various visual effects that can be projected onto walls, roofs, floors and anywhere else. Freestyle allows you to use a lens cap to set the environment with ambient mode and the prism effect.

Real Smart TV

The Samsung Freestyle is a projector with the functionalities of a smart TV and cast/mirror function for Android and iOS devices. It has built-in streaming apps: Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney Hotstar, and Prime Video. Through far-field voice assistant support, The Freestyle allows users to play music and engage in virtual assistant functions even when the screen is off.

-When on: control functions for streaming video

-When off: control functions for streaming music

The Freestyle brings a button that syncs it with Galaxy devices. With the push of a button, users can instantly use their Galaxy device as a remote control. It has a seamless wireless connection via Tap View, Airplay 2 and Micro HDMI port. You can create your own space with the Freestyle to view content at your convenience, whether indoors or outdoors.



Optimized Viewing Experience



Freestyle makes streaming on the big screen more effortless than ever; no worries about the space. One can enjoy watching content on a big screen anytime and anywhere. With the Scale & Move feature, you can scale the projected screen size up to 50% and move the screen without moving the projector. The Freestyle has a native 1920 x 1080 resolution and HDR10 support and can project from 30 to 100 inches for a truly versatile entertainment experience.

Freestyle Accessories



The Freestyle Case: A scratch-free, water-resistant case, an essential accessory for mobility and storage.

Price, Warranty and Where to Buy



The Freestyle launches at a price of INR 84,990 and can be bought on Samsung's official online store, Samsung Store, and Amazon. Consumers will be offered a 2-year warranty on The Freestyle.