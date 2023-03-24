Samsung Unveils Galaxy F14 5G with Segment-only Features; Find details

Samsung, India's largest electronics brand, announced the launch of Galaxy F14 5G, with segment-only features that set it apart from its predecessors and give users a superior smartphone experience.



"Galaxy F series comes with segment-first features for the Gen Z generation who live a fast-paced life. That's why we call it the "Frevolution". Galaxy F14 5G has a segment-only 5nm processor and 6000 mAh battery. It supports 13 bands for super-fast 5G connectivity. With many more 'Frevolutionary' features, Galaxy F14 5G is available at a net effective price starting INR 12,990 and is a game changer in this category," said Rahul Pahwa, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Commenting on the launch of Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Kunal Gupta, Senior Director at Flipkart, said, "In today's fast-paced world, performance is key when it comes to choosing an ideal smartphone. With the launch of Samsung Galaxy F14 5G today, which possesses a 5nm 5G processor to deliver the ultimate performance with a 6000mAh battery, the smartphone experience is only going to get better."

Frevolutionary Performance

The new Galaxy F14 5G comes with Exynos 1330 chipset, which is a segment-only 5nm processor. Exynos 1330 allows users to multitask with ease, play games, and do just about anything very smoothly.

Frevolutionary Power

In addition to its powerful processor, Galaxy F14 5G features a segment-only 6000 mAh battery that provides up to 2 days of battery life, allowing users to play all day and binge all night. With 25W super-fast charging support, users can quickly charge their phones and continue using it without any interruptions.

Frevolutionary Speed

Galaxy F14 5G supports 13 5G bands, which empowers users to download, stream, share, and browse all their favourite content at lightning-fast speeds.

Frevolutionary Entertainment

Galaxy F14 5G sports a 6.6" Full HD+ 90Hz display providing users with an immersive viewing experience for watching their favourite movies or games. The display comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5, which lets users stay worry-free.

Frevolutionary Experience & Future Ready

Galaxy F14 5G supports Secure Folder for enhanced security & privacy when it comes to storing personal data & applications. It comes with One UI 5 based on Android 13. Samsung will provide up to 2 generations of OS upgrades and up to 4 years of security updates for Galaxy F14 5G, ensuring users always have the latest features and are always secured.

Galaxy F14 5G also supports the Voice Focus feature & Samsung Wallet for providing an all-in-one application for storing your financial applications, personal IDs, and other confidential documents.

Memory Variants, Price, Availability and Offers

Available in 3 stunning colours - O.M.G. Black, G.O.A.T. Green, and B.A.E. Purple - Galaxy F14 5G will go on sale at 12 noon on March 30. It will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and at select retail stores. As an introductory offer, Galaxy F14 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of INR 12,990 for the 4+128GB and INR 14,490 for the 6+128GB variant with select bank cards.