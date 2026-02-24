Samsung, Xiaomi and iQOO Gear Up for Major Smartphone Launches This Week

As February 2026 draws to a close, the smartphone market is showing no signs of slowing down. Several high-profile launches are lined up this week, with global brands preparing to capture attention just ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona. Leading the charge are Samsung, Xiaomi and iQOO, each ready to introduce new devices that could shape the premium smartphone landscape in the coming months.

The industry has already witnessed notable launches this year, including the Google Pixel 10a and Vivo’s V70 series. However, the spotlight now shifts to Samsung’s much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event scheduled for February 25.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Samsung has officially confirmed the date for its upcoming Unpacked event but has stopped short of detailing the products set to debut. Industry watchers expect the Samsung Galaxy S26 series to take centre stage.

While Samsung is unlikely to join the escalating “big battery” race this year, reports suggest improvements in charging capabilities, particularly for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The base and standard variants, however, may not receive significant battery or charging upgrades. As always, Samsung’s flagship lineup is expected to compete directly with Apple’s iPhone models and Google’s Pixel devices in the premium segment.

Xiaomi 17 Series Goes Global

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is preparing to expand its 17 series footprint beyond China. The Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra were first introduced in China in September last year. Now, the company has scheduled a global unveiling on February 28, with India expected to be part of the rollout, though an official sales date could extend into March.

Notably, the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are likely to remain exclusive to China. That places the Xiaomi 17 Ultra in prime focus internationally, especially with its Leica-tuned camera system, which is expected to be a major draw for photography enthusiasts seeking premium imaging performance.

iQOO 15R Targets Power Users

iQOO is also stepping into the spotlight with the upcoming iQOO 15R, a device positioned for gamers and heavy users. The handset is expected to feature a 144Hz AMOLED display with adaptive refresh rate technology, ensuring smoother visuals during gaming and multimedia consumption.

Under the hood, the iQOO 15R is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset paired with the brand’s Q2 chip for enhanced performance. In terms of photography, the device could include a 50MP primary camera alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Powering the phone may be a substantial 7,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. Market estimates suggest a price tag under Rs 50,000, making it competitive in India’s upper mid-range segment.

With major announcements clustered within days, the smartphone market is poised for an exciting week that could set the tone for the rest of 2026.



