Samsung's next tablet lineup may offer a 14.6-inch 'Ultra' model with a notch

Samsung could add its first "Ultra" model to its upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, including a Tab S8 and S8 Plus, as rumoured on WinFuture.



As per the WinFuture, the flagship Ultra model could sport a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 px, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and as a notch with two 12-megapixel (MP) cameras. In addition, it can also come with the option of up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with an 11,200mAh battery.



Compared to the Tab S8 Ultra, the Tab S8 Plus's Super AMOLED screen is slightly smaller, potentially measuring 12.7-inches with a resolution of 2800 x 1752px. WinFuture says that the mid-tier model may not have a notch and come with a 10,090mAh battery. The base model Tab S8 will be the smallest of the bunch and is rumoured to have an 11-inch TFT LTPS display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600px, a notch-less design, and an 8000mAh battery. The Tab S8 and S8 Plus have smaller memory and storage options, offering up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

As for what powers the devices, WinFuture notes that each tablet in Samsung's new lineup may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and Adreno 730 GPU. All models will have a dual 13MP camera and an ultra-wide lens 6MP wide-angle on the back, a 12MP camera on the front (except the Ultra, which has two), S-Pen support, under-display fingerprint scanners, optional 5G connectivity, and quad speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos.

There's no confirmed pricing info for the S8 Tabs just yet, but a leak from Appuals could give a hint of what to expect. The Appuals claims price for the Wi-Fi-only Tab S8 Ultra starts at €1,040 to €1,060 (~$1,187 to $1,210), with additional storage and 5G connectivity adding to that price. The Wi-Fi-only Tab S8 Plus could start at €880 to €900 (~$1,004 to $1,027), with the base Tab S8 potentially starting at €680 to €700 (~$776 to $799).

WinFuture predicts that Samsung will introduce its Galaxy Tab S8 lineup at its Samsung Unpacked event on February 8 (possibly alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22) or at the Mobile World Conference (MWC), which begins on February 28. Samsung last launched its Galaxy Tab S7 lineup in 2020, which only consists of two tablets: Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus.