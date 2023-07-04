Live
SBI revamps YONO app; withdraw cash without a debit card
SBI recently announced the revamped version of the YONO app, including new UPI features and a more convenient way to withdraw cash without a debit card.
UPI is one of the preferred payment options for millions of Indians. Gone are the days when we needed to carry debit or credit cards everywhere to make payments. With UPI, transactions were possible with a simple touch, and everyone from a grocery store to a shopping mall accepted the new payment option with open arms.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched some new UPI features as part of its new YONO app. The bank recently announced the revamped version of the YONO app, including new UPI features and a more convenient way to withdraw cash.
The new YONO app from SBI
With the revamped YONO app, users will get all the benefits of UPI features, like scanning and paying, paying for contacts, and requesting money, among others. The novelties were launched on the occasion of the 68th Bank Day celebrations.
In addition to enabling new UPI features, the bank has also made it easier to withdraw cash. You no longer need to carry your debit card to withdraw cash from the ATM, as with the new YONO app; you can generate a withdrawal request using your phone.
The Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) feature is available at all ATMs in India with UPI payment support. It should be noted that customers wishing to use the ICCW facility must have a registered UPI ID and the latest version of the YONO App.